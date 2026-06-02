Severe storms slam Denver, triggering warnings and DIA delays

DENVER — Severe storms swept across the Denver area and northeastern Colorado on Monday, triggering multiple tornado warnings, large hail, flash flooding and major delays at Denver International Airport.

Storms moved in early, strengthening east of Interstate 25. The system produced multiple inches of hail, strong winds, and several tornado warnings. Significant street flooding was also reported.

Although multiple warnings were issued and funnel clouds were seen in some parts of the metro, no confirmed tornadoes were reported.

The hail fell fast and hard in parts of the metro Monday. One woman in Aurora had to be rescued from her vehicle after she got stuck in a gas station parking lot.

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In the northern metro area, a Bobcat was used to clear the street and drains of hail.

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Other parts of Denver were absolutely swamped with hail, but that didn’t stop some Green Valley Ranch kids from taking a bite out of life and creating this fang-tastic crocodile out of hail — yes, hail!

Mosley family

The unsettled weather caused cascading disruptions at DIA throughout the day, including ground stops and delays that held up hundreds of flights.

Warnings continued into the evening as storms moved east across the plains, with the National Weather Service maintaining a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire metro area through 8 p.m.

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Each afternoon this week, rounds of thunderstorms are expected with severe storms capable of producing hail and strong winds.

On Wednesday, the threat of severe weather decreases, but thunderstorms remain in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to be warm throughout the week, with highs near 80 degrees.

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