Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northeastern Colorado through 8 p.m.

DENVER — It's going to be a bumpy weather Monday afternoon across northeastern Coloado after a relative calm weekend.

Thunderstorms are already developing and will pick up steam on the Eastern Plains as the afternoon continues. There's a risk of larger hail, damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes. The strongest storms will likely develop east of Interstate 25 and then push farther east by late afternoon.

Watch the latest forecast in the video below:

Strong to severe storms possible across Denver & eastern Colorado this week

The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest severe weather alerts and storm reports below.

LINKS: Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Monday, June 1

2:29 p.m. | Tornado warning | A radar-indicated rotation capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles east of Aurora, or 16 miles east of Denver, moving northeast at 15 mph, according to the NWS.

The warned area includes a population of 1,542 people.

Tornado Warning including Adams County, CO, Arapahoe County, CO until 3:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/ITpHfQ6xMb — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 1, 2026

2:15 p.m. | Flash flood warning in Aurora | A flash flood warning has been issued for Aurora until 4:15 p.m., according to the NWS.

Weather service officials urge people in the area to avoid any low water crossings, and never drive through a flooded road. They said extremely heavy rain has fallen, with about 2 inches of precipitation in 45 minutes in the warning area below:

Flash Flood Warning including Aurora CO until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/hArfFk4291 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 1, 2026

2:14 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for western and central Arapahoe County until 2:30 p.m., per the NWS. A storm near Aurora is moving northeast at ~15 mph.

Main threats are ping pong ball–sized hail, damaging winds, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain. Denver7's Clara Faith says people in the area should take shelter indoors immediately.

🚨 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING continues until 2:30 PM MDT for western & central Arapahoe County. Storm near Aurora moving NE at ~15 mph.



Main threats: ping pong ball–size hail, damaging winds, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain.



Take shelter indoors immediately. 🌩️🧊 #COwx — Clara Faith (@ClaraFaithTV) June 1, 2026

1:39 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Aurora, DIA and Commerce City until 2:30 p.m. The NWS says the storm will contain two inch-sized hail, with up to 50 mph winds possible.

Hail storm. Denver, Colorado 🥴🌩️ pic.twitter.com/hJecnDNWvz — Frankish Statesman - 2026 will suck 🤷‍♂️ (@P0rtmanMichael) June 1, 2026

1:32 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Centennial, Greenwood Village and Lone Tree until 2:15 p.m. The storm is near Highlands Ranch moving northeast at 20 mph, per Denver7's Clara Faith.

The main threat from this storm is half dollar–sized hail. Vehicle damage is possible. Stay indoors and away from windows.

🚨 Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Denver, Arapahoe & Douglas Counties until 2:15 PM MDT.



Storm near Highlands Ranch moving NE at 20 mph.



Main threat: half dollar–size hail + vehicle damage possible.



Stay indoors and away from windows. #COwx@DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/CAq4R9BSsI — Clara Faith (@ClaraFaithTV) June 1, 2026

1:05 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Denver and Aurora through 1:45 p.m., according to the NWS.

Up to 50 mph winds and ping pong-sized hail are possible with this storm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Denver, Adams & Arapahoe Counties until 1:45 PM MDT.



Storm near Denver moving east at 25 mph.



Main threat: ping pong ball–size hail + damaging winds. Possible impacts to roofs, cars, windows.



Take shelter indoors NOW! @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/X4mKLfhD1L — Clara Faith (@ClaraFaithTV) June 1, 2026

12:51 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northeastern Colorado, including all of the Denver metro, through 8 p.m. Monday.

Tennis ball-sized hail, scattered gusts up to 75 mph and a couple of tornadoes are possible with this storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming until 8 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/8vdLKCPQzt — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 1, 2026

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream or watch below.