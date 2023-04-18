Red Flag Warning will take effect for eastern Colorado Tuesday

DENVER — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for eastern Colorado for Tuesday due to windy and dry conditions.

Areas along I-25 and east of the interstate are impacted by the warning.

Along with highs in the mid to upper 70s, expect strong, gusty winds and low humidity - leading to elevated fire danger.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service office in Boulder said wind gusts could reach 35 to 45 miles per hour.

🔥A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Tuesday from 11am -7pm for much of our area. Please avoid outdoor burning or activities that cause sparking. #Cowx pic.twitter.com/igsExB1t5A — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 17, 2023

Coloradans should avoid any outdoor burning or activities that could cause sparks.

The Red Flag Warning will take effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and remain until 7 p.m.

