Red Flag Warning will take effect for eastern Colorado Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for eastern Colorado for Tuesday due to windy and dry conditions.
Posted at 9:51 PM, Apr 17, 2023
DENVER — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for eastern Colorado for Tuesday due to windy and dry conditions.

Areas along I-25 and east of the interstate are impacted by the warning.

Today's Forecast

Windy and warm Tuesday, then a trend toward colder and wetter weather

Mike Nelson
5:38 AM, Apr 17, 2023

Along with highs in the mid to upper 70s, expect strong, gusty winds and low humidity - leading to elevated fire danger.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service office in Boulder said wind gusts could reach 35 to 45 miles per hour.

Coloradans should avoid any outdoor burning or activities that could cause sparks.

The Red Flag Warning will take effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and remain until 7 p.m.

