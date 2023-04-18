High fire danger across all of eastern Colorado today, highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for the metro

DENVER — Dry conditions across eastern Colorado have led to an increase in fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of eastern Colorado today.

Along with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, expect strong, gusty winds and low humidity - leading to elevated fire danger. We'll see wind gusts between 40 to 50 mph through the afternoon.

Temperatures will cool a bit on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the state. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms and some mountain snow. Highs will drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s on the plains and the 30s to mid-40s in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will be colder with a mix of rain and snow for the Denver area. Amounts will be light - a trace to perhaps 2 inches on grassy surfaces. The mountains will receive 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Warmer and drier weather will return starting over the weekend.

