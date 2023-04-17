70s and sunshine across the Denver metro area to start the week

DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous start to the week. We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning, with upper 60s by lunch and low 70s by happy hour. More sunshine and 50s to low 60s across the Colorado high country!

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Along with the upper 70s, we'll see some gustier winds and that will lead to some higher fire danger. A fire weather watch has been issued for all of northeastern Colorado on Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool a bit on Wednesday and there will be a chance of afternoon storms and showers. More rain and even some snow is possible later in the week. We'll see 50s on Thursday and drop into the 40s on Friday.

The mountains will see more snow starting Wednesday, with highs only in the 30s to round out the week.

