Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherWeather News

Actions

Picking up the pieces: Thousands spend the day cleaning-up after small tornado touches down in Highlands Ranch

Hundreds of trees down, but no injuries reported
prairie view drive highlands ranch_june 23 2023.png
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
prairie view drive highlands ranch_june 23 2023.png
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 19:16:22-04

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — James McHarge took the day off to piece back together what little is left of his fence after an estimated EF-1 tornado touched down in Highlands Ranch Thursday.

“It blew the whole thing over and then that section of about 16 feet is just gone,” McHarge said of his fence. “I don’t know where it ended up.”

His kids’ play structure is now upside down.

“The twisty thing that’s up in the air should be more the other way.”

198781489_10219764479254559_6981688805559678143_n.jpg

Local News

How common are tornadoes in Colorado? Here are the numbers

Robert Garrison
10:55 AM, Jun 23, 2023

The damage in Highlands Ranch ranges from hundreds of trees down to ballpark bleachers flipped and ripped apart, to trampolines lifted and tossed aside.

“There’s certainly been worse in other states, but for us – this is unheard of,” said Barbara Bernardo, who raced home to take shelter from the storm Thursday.

Lindsay Lichty got the notification and thought what many of us think when our phones light up with weather alerts.

“I’m a native and so is my husband. We just thought – 'we get these notifications and it’s fine',” Lichty said. “And then we saw a piece of fence from our yard go flying across the street into our neighbor’s garage door and then realized it was a little more serious than we thought it was.”

“I’m kind of watching the skies north toward Denver — and I grew up in west Texas — so anytime you see green clouds you probably want to get out of there,” said Blake Froistad with the alumni association at Valor Christian High School. “We’re blessed. We had a ton of help this morning and cleaned up a lot of it. Buildings can be replaced, everybody’s safe – so we’re thankful for that.”

Highlands Ranch tornado damage - Yvonne and Anthony Madrid 1.jpeg

Local News

Where to drop off tree branches, debris from Thursday's tornado and storm

Katie Parkins
11:42 AM, Jun 23, 2023

“We have a lot of damage, but I will take that over injuries all day long,” Lichty said.

A sentiment of relief shared by man in Highlands Ranch.

“It’s just wood,” McHarge said. “What we’re really looking at is just wood. It’s a wood fence, it’s a wood play structure – that stuff got blown away. That’s all easy to fix. The house is fine, there’s no flooding, there’s no damage. I have two boys, they were safe – I was safe at work. Now we just kind of finish out the summer with a new yard, I hope.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020