Where to drop off tree branches, debris from Thursday's tornado and storm

Highlands Ranch Metro District has established two drop-off sites for tree limbs damaged in the estimated EF-1 tornado in Highlands Ranch.

Highland Heritage Regional Park

9651 S. Quebec St.

Highlands Ranch, CO 80103

(South of Halftime Help Stadium, formerly Shea Stadium)

Redstone Park

3280 Redstone Park Circle

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

(West side of Redstone Park)

Root balls will not be accepted.

Highlands Ranch Metro District advises, stay tuned for information and resources for people who can't transport tree limbs to these drop-off locations.

Below is a list of other locations around the Denver metro area where you can drop off tree limbs and debris regularly. Make sure to check their website before heading out the door, as dates and times may change, and some restrictions may apply. Learn more about what is and is not accepted and any related fees.

Aurora



Waste Management (call 303-797-1600 to find out if organic and yard waste recycling is available for you)

Boulder area



Denver



Aesthetic Alternative Recycling (2450 S. Syracuse Way, Denver)

Erie



Erie Recycling Center, 1000 Briggs Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 24/7 year-round. Proof of residence is required for this drop-off.

Lakewood



A1 Organics (2300 W Radcliff Ave., Sheridan)

This is a developing list and some cities and towns may be added to this list.