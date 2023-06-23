Photos: Highlands Ranch tornado, damage from Thursday's storm
The tornado that struck Highlands Ranch on Thursday has been estimated as an EF-1 as storm cleanup continues.
Fence damage during Thursday's storm.Photo by: Mary Catherine Brady
Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Clayton Sandell AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Elizabeth Edwards
Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Elizabeth Edwards
Tree damage in Highlands RanchPhoto by: Tom Mustin Photo by: Joshua Escandon
Photo by: Joshua Escandon
Photo by: Joshua Escandon
Photo by: Joshua Escandon
Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Yvonne and Anthony Madrid
AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 Photo by: Jonathan Fuller
AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 Photo by: Jonathan Fuller
AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 Highlands Ranch damagePhoto by: Brandon Russell AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 Flooding in Lone TreePhoto by: Mel Tree down in Highlands RanchPhoto by: Elliot Baugh
Ominous clouds in Highlands RanchPhoto by: Jessica Moore
Wall cloud forming over Ken Caryl.Photo by: Meteorologist Kit Thomas
SMFR Station 17 roof damagedPhoto by: South Metro Fire Rescue Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Yvonne and Anthony Madrid
Photo by: Rodger Manuel
Photo by: Rodger Manuel
Photo by: Rodger Manuel
Photo by: Rodger Manuel
Photo by: Ryan Maloney
Photo by: Denver7 viewer Arthur Photo by: Jonathan Fuller
Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Elizabeth Edwards
Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Elizabeth Edwards
Photo by: Denver7 Photo by: Denver7 Photo by: Denver7
