Photos: Highlands Ranch tornado, damage from Thursday's storm

The tornado that struck Highlands Ranch on Thursday has been estimated as an EF-1 as storm cleanup continues.

fence damage_mary catherine brady.jpeg Fence damage during Thursday's storm.Photo by: Mary Catherine Brady
 1-AIRTRACKER7.png Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Clayton Sandell 7-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 13-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 Elizabeth Edwards3.jpg Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Elizabeth Edwards
Elizabeth Edwards.jpg Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Elizabeth Edwards
Highlands Ranch tree damage_Tom Mustin.jpeg Tree damage in Highlands RanchPhoto by: Tom Mustin Joshua Escandon.jpg Photo by: Joshua Escandon
 Joshua Escandon2.jpg Photo by: Joshua Escandon
 Joshua Escandon5.jpg Photo by: Joshua Escandon
 Joshua Escandon4.jpg Photo by: Joshua Escandon
 Highlands Ranch tornado damage - Yvonne and Anthony Madrid 1.jpeg Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Yvonne and Anthony Madrid
 12-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 11-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 jonathanfuller3.jpg Photo by: Jonathan Fuller
 10-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 Jonathanfuller1.jpg Photo by: Jonathan Fuller
 9-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 8-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 BRANDON RUSSELL HIGHLANDS RANCH.png Highlands Ranch damagePhoto by: Brandon Russell 6-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 5-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 4-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 3-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 2-AIRTRACKER7.png AirTracker7 footage of the Highlands Ranch tornado damage. Thursday, June 23, 2023.Photo by: Denver7 Mel LoneTree Flooding.jpg Flooding in Lone TreePhoto by: Mel Highlands Ranch tree down - Elliot Baugh.jpeg Tree down in Highlands RanchPhoto by: Elliot Baugh
 Ominous clouds Highlands Ranch - Jessica Moore.jpeg Ominous clouds in Highlands RanchPhoto by: Jessica Moore
 wall cloud forming over Ken Caryl, from S Littleton - Meteorologist Kit Thomas.jpeg Wall cloud forming over Ken Caryl.Photo by: Meteorologist Kit Thomas
 SMFR Station 17 roof damaged - South Metro Fire Rescue.jpeg SMFR Station 17 roof damagedPhoto by: South Metro Fire Rescue Highlands Ranch tornado damage - Yvonne and Anthony Madrid 2.jpeg Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Yvonne and Anthony Madrid
 rodgermanuel3.jpg Photo by: Rodger Manuel
 rodgermanuel1.jpg Photo by: Rodger Manuel
 rodgermanuel4.jpg Photo by: Rodger Manuel
 rodgermanuel2.jpg Photo by: Rodger Manuel
 Ryan Maloney.jpeg Photo by: Ryan Maloney
 arthur.2.jpeg Photo by: Denver7 viewer Arthur Jonathanfuller2.jpg Photo by: Jonathan Fuller
 Elizabeth Edwards2.jpg Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Elizabeth Edwards
Elizabeth Edwards4.jpg Highlands Ranch tornado damagePhoto by: Elizabeth Edwards
highlands ranch tornado damage.png Photo by: Denver7 highlands ranch tornado damage.png Photo by: Denver7 highlands ranch tornado damage.png Photo by: Denver7

