Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherWeather News

Actions

Multiple crashes, slick conditions are making for difficult travel along I-70

Expect hazardous travel conditions and road closures in the high country as snow increases through the day. Mainly wet roads and a light snow-rain mix possible along the Front Range.
mountain travel.png
Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 16:06:23-05

DENVER — Multiple crashes due to slick conditions are making for difficult travel along Interstate 70 in the mountains on Sunday.

I-70 has been shut down multiple times throughout the day for crashes and safety concerns.

A two-vehicle crash involving a bus and semi-tractor trailer forced the closure of the eastbound lanes between East Vail and Officers Gulch.

The bus driver had to be extricated from the wreckage, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The driver was taken to hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening, injuries.

The eastbound lanes were shut down around 1 p.m. due to the crash. There was no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen. Traffic along the corridor is backed up for miles.

An overnight storm dumped more than 8 inches of snow in some areas in the mountains. More snow is expected to fall Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Today's Forecast

Mountain snow continues Sunday, breezy and cooler over the plains

Katie LaSalle
8:25 AM, Mar 03, 2024

Visibility may be limited due to blowing snow and wind gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The CSP urged travelers to avoid mountain travel this weekend due to the dangerous conditions.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020