Multiple crashes, slick conditions are making for difficult travel along I-70

DENVER — Multiple crashes due to slick conditions are making for difficult travel along Interstate 70 in the mountains on Sunday.

I-70 has been shut down multiple times throughout the day for crashes and safety concerns.

A two-vehicle crash involving a bus and semi-tractor trailer forced the closure of the eastbound lanes between East Vail and Officers Gulch.

The bus driver had to be extricated from the wreckage, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The driver was taken to hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening, injuries.

The eastbound lanes were shut down around 1 p.m. due to the crash. There was no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen. Traffic along the corridor is backed up for miles.

An overnight storm dumped more than 8 inches of snow in some areas in the mountains. More snow is expected to fall Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Visibility may be limited due to blowing snow and wind gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The CSP urged travelers to avoid mountain travel this weekend due to the dangerous conditions.

