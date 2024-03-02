Avoid travel in Colorado’s high country amid major winter storm this weekend, CSP advises

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is advising drivers to avoid Interstate 70 and US 40 in the high country this weekend as a major winter storm prepares to bear down on the mountains.

Slick travel conditions can be expected through the mountains, with limited visibility due to blowing snow and wind gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The CSP said the extreme conditions, beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday, will make it difficult for CDOT snow removal crews. The most impacted roadways will be Berthoud pass and Eisenhower and Vail Passes, CSP said.

“Please avoid making unnecessary trips in these areas. Stranded motorists present additional challenges and dangers to our CDOT crews, law enforcement and the motorists themselves,” CSP said in a news release.

Although Colorado’s mountains can expect snow, Denver and the Eastern Plains should see only periods of light rain and snow mix starting Sunday through Monday.

Today's Forecast Denver weather: "Extreme fire behavior" on Saturday as warning goes in effect Jeff Anastasio

A red flag warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday for a large portion of Colorado’s Front Range and the plains for the combination of strong winds and low humidity.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.