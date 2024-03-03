Watch Now
Mountain snow continues Sunday, breezy and cooler over the plains

Highs in the 50s today in Denver
Expect hazardous travel conditions and road closures in the high country as snow increases through the day. Mainly wet roads and a light snow-rain mix possible along the Front Range.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Mar 03, 2024
Colorado's high country will continue to see snow, heavy at times, this Sunday. The eastern half of the state can expect a few widely scattered showers, but mainly dry and breezy conditions.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect over most of western Colorado. Additional snow for our northern and central mountains will range between 6-8 inches, with more over the highest terrain this Sunday.

In Denver, expect partly cloudy skies, with only the slight chance for a few light rain/snow showers rolling off the foothills. Winds will be strong this afternoon and temperatures turn cooler, with highs in the 50s across the metro-area.

Monday, scattered snow showers remain in the mountains, with a few showers possible over the plains as this storm system rolls east. Colder and breezy at times Monday, with highs in the upper 40s in Denver.

This week, temperatures rebound to the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, with another strong system set to roll in by the end of the week, producing more mountain snow and the chance for snow over the metro-area Thursday into Friday.

