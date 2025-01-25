More than 600 flight delays reported at DIA amid Denver area snowstorm

DENVER — A winter storm that dumped over 6 inches of snow in parts of the Denver metro area Saturday is causing significant delays at Denver International Airport.

According to FlightAware.com, more than 600 flights were reported delayed at the airport as of Saturday afternoon.

No cancelations were reported on the flight tracking website.

Airport officials said crews are working to clear runways and deice planes, which is contributing, in part, to delays in some cases.

They recommend that passengers check their airline's latest flight status before heading to DIA.

The storm is also causing multiple crashes on roads and highways in the metro area, prompting several agencies to go on accident alert status.

The light snowfall should be wrapped up by this evening. But temperatures will remain below freezing.