A mild Friday in Denver, ahead of snow and cold temps this weekend

It's going to be breezy and milder to wrap up the week. High temperatures will be in the 40s Friday across the Denver metro area.

We are bracing for our next winter storm, set to roll into northern Colorado Friday night.

On Friday evening, a front will start bringing colder temperatures and potentially tricky travel conditions. Snow is expected to impact the mountains, foothills and areas along the Interstate 25 corridor, with accumulating snow.

Snow will continue into Saturday, for the mountains and for metro Denver, before tapering off late night.

The northern mountains are expected to receive the most snow, with totals around 6-12 inches. The foothills, including Boulder and Larimer counties, could see 4-9 inches, while the southern Front Range foothills and parts of western Denver may get 2-5 inches.

Due to the extended snow period, the snow will accumulate over several hours, although the snow-to-liquid ratio will decrease later on, meaning it will likely become wetter and heavier.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for areas with heavier snow, but the lighter snow in the I-25 corridor shouldn’t cause major disruptions.

By Saturday night, snow will taper off in the mountains, and by Sunday afternoon, conditions will be dry for the Front Range and metro Denver.

This weekend, temperatures will be cold for Denver and the metro area- with highs only in the 20s.

Expect a return to dry weather through Tuesday, with temperatures warming back to the 40s.

