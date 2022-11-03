Live updates: Heavy snow impacting the mountains, Denver to see rain-snow mix by the evening commute

DENVER – Colorado’s latest snowstorm is already impacting the mountains and the cold front is on its way to the Denver area, where we could see our first measurable snow of the season by Friday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the northern Sangre de Cristo mountains and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of the mountains of central and northern Colorado, mainly west of the Continental Divide.

The mountain corridor could see between ten to 20 inches of snow, while parts west of Denver could see anywhere from three-to-six inches. For the Denver metro, it’s likely we’ll see between one-to-two inches of snowfall, according to the Denver7 Weather Team.

We’ll be updating this live blog with the latest updates on road conditions, forecasts, and more.

3:28 p.m. | I-70 is now closed in both directions at Vail Pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

2:55 p.m. | Heavy snow already impacting the western I-70 mountain corridor. The Colorado State Patrol in Golden says heavy snow is impacting the western I-70 mountain corridor, with similar conditions expected west of the Denver area during the evening commute.