Storm bringing more snow to the Colorado high country

DENVER — Our next storm is bringing more snow to the mountains this morning.

We'll see a dry morning commute across the plains, with rain/snow developing for the evening commute.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the San Juan and La Garita Mountains of southwestern Colorado until early Friday. Ten to 20 inches of snow will fall in those areas.

A winter weather advisory covers the rest of the mountains of central and northern Colorado — mainly west of the Continental Divide — and 6 to 10 inches of snow is possible.

Sun turns to rain by the afternoon and snow tonight

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop on the plains Thursday afternoon, with a rain-to-snow mix Thursday night and Friday morning. The snow will likely be in the 1 to 2 inch for the Denver area early Friday, with clearing skies Friday afternoon.

Although the most recent snowstorm dumped a lot of snow in the mountains and an inch or two over parts of the I-25 Corridor, it did not bring any measurable snow to DIA, where the official snowfall reading is taken for Denver.

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is Oct. 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 — the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

The weekend will be dry and milder again, with highs back into the low 60s Saturday in Denver and the upper 50s on Sunday.

