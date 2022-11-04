Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm

As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.
Winter storm warnings and advisories are still in place for some of the mountains. The National Weather Service said the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, southern I-25 corridor and parts of the southeast plains could see another 1-3 inches of snow.
Here are the latest snow totals reported to CoCoRaHS and the National Weather Service as of 6:20 a.m. on Friday:
Silverton: 10
Coal Bank Pass: 9
Red Mountain Pass: 9
Molas Pass: 8
4 E Camp Bird: 7.5
Creede: 7
3 SSW Boulder: 6.6
4 S Longs Peak: 6
9 SSE Spicer: 6
5 WNW Pagosa Springs: 6
1 SE Kassler: 5.5
0.1 SE Ouray: 5.5
5.2 SW Denver: 2
9 WNW Tincup: 5.2
3 NW Louisville: 5.2
1 W Aspen Springs 5.1
3 SW Meeker: 5
3 NNE Mount Audubon: 5
1 NNE Rabbit Ears Pass: 5
1 SSW Crescent Village: 5
2 NW Marshall: 5
6 W Arapahoe Peak: 5
1 NNW Genesse: 5
1 NNW Berthoud Pass: 5
1 NNW Louisville: 4.7
1 S Denver International Airport: 4.5
4 NNE Vallecito: 4.5
4 WSW Pagosa Springs: 4.5
1 NNW Englewood: 4.1
8 NW Glendevey: 4
4 NNW Longs Peak: 4
4 SE Mount Zirkel: 4
2 NNW Tincup: 4
3 WNW Arvada: 4
1 NW Climax: 4
7 E Blue River: 4
3 S Brainard Lake: 4
3 SW Ward: 4
1 NE Echo Lake: 4
1 SSE Loveland: 4
1 NW Niwot: 3.8
1 NNE Evergreen: 3.6
Poudre Park: 3.3
2 WSW Lone Tree: 3.3
2 N Aspen Park: 3.2
3 WNW Pingree Park: 3
6 E Cameron Pass: 3
5 SSW Glendevey: 3
1 W Copper Mountain: 3
1 SW Eldora: 3
4 ENE Nederland: 3
5 WSW Guanella Pass: 3
1 WNW Loveland Pass: 3
5 W Berthoud Falls: 3
10 NNE SIlverthorne: 3
5 W Green Mountain Reservoir: 3
5 WSW Winter Park: 3
1 ENE Redlands: 3
2 SSW Boulder: 2.8
1 SSE Redlands: 2.8
2 NE Leadville: 2.6
5.3 NW Denver: 2.6
Aurora: 2.5
0.1 ESE Littleton: 2.2
9 E Glendevey: 2
9 SSE Gould: 2
1 NNW Cameron Pass: 2
8 SSE Cameron Pass: 2
7 SSE Cameron Pass: 2
9 SE Cameron Pass: 2
11 S Rabbit Ears Pass: 2
8 SSE Rand: 2
9 SE Weston Pass: 2
5 SSW Blue River: 2
2 NW Grand Junction: 2
3 N Skyway: 2
2 N Longmont: 1.6
1 SW Fort Collins: 1.5
1 ESE Fruita: 1.5
These totals will be updated once more updated information is available.