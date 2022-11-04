Snow totals for Colorado's Nov. 3-4, 2022 snowstorm

As a snowstorm starts to move out of Colorado, it has left an inch or two in downtown Denver, about 4.5 inches at the Denver International Airport, and 10 inches in a southwest town in the state.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are still in place for some of the mountains. The National Weather Service said the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, southern I-25 corridor and parts of the southeast plains could see another 1-3 inches of snow.

Denver gets its first official snow of the season

Here are the latest snow totals reported to CoCoRaHS and the National Weather Service as of 6:20 a.m. on Friday:

Silverton: 10

Coal Bank Pass: 9

Red Mountain Pass: 9

Molas Pass: 8

4 E Camp Bird: 7.5

Creede: 7

3 SSW Boulder: 6.6

4 S Longs Peak: 6

9 SSE Spicer: 6

5 WNW Pagosa Springs: 6

1 SE Kassler: 5.5

0.1 SE Ouray: 5.5

5.2 SW Denver: 2

9 WNW Tincup: 5.2

3 NW Louisville: 5.2

1 W Aspen Springs 5.1

3 SW Meeker: 5

3 NNE Mount Audubon: 5

1 NNE Rabbit Ears Pass: 5

1 SSW Crescent Village: 5

2 NW Marshall: 5

6 W Arapahoe Peak: 5

1 NNW Genesse: 5

1 NNW Berthoud Pass: 5

1 NNW Louisville: 4.7

1 S Denver International Airport: 4.5

4 NNE Vallecito: 4.5

4 WSW Pagosa Springs: 4.5

1 NNW Englewood: 4.1

8 NW Glendevey: 4

4 NNW Longs Peak: 4

4 SE Mount Zirkel: 4

2 NNW Tincup: 4

3 WNW Arvada: 4

1 NW Climax: 4

7 E Blue River: 4

3 S Brainard Lake: 4

3 SW Ward: 4

1 NE Echo Lake: 4

1 SSE Loveland: 4

1 NW Niwot: 3.8

1 NNE Evergreen: 3.6

Poudre Park: 3.3

2 WSW Lone Tree: 3.3

2 N Aspen Park: 3.2

3 WNW Pingree Park: 3

6 E Cameron Pass: 3

5 SSW Glendevey: 3

1 W Copper Mountain: 3

1 SW Eldora: 3

4 ENE Nederland: 3

5 WSW Guanella Pass: 3

1 WNW Loveland Pass: 3

5 W Berthoud Falls: 3

10 NNE SIlverthorne: 3

5 W Green Mountain Reservoir: 3

5 WSW Winter Park: 3

1 ENE Redlands: 3

2 SSW Boulder: 2.8

1 SSE Redlands: 2.8

2 NE Leadville: 2.6

5.3 NW Denver: 2.6

Aurora: 2.5

0.1 ESE Littleton: 2.2

9 E Glendevey: 2

9 SSE Gould: 2

1 NNW Cameron Pass: 2

8 SSE Cameron Pass: 2

7 SSE Cameron Pass: 2

9 SE Cameron Pass: 2

11 S Rabbit Ears Pass: 2

8 SSE Rand: 2

9 SE Weston Pass: 2

5 SSW Blue River: 2

2 NW Grand Junction: 2

3 N Skyway: 2

2 N Longmont: 1.6

1 SW Fort Collins: 1.5

1 ESE Fruita: 1.5

These totals will be updated once more updated information is available.