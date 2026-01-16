Here are the top wind gusts around Colorado from Jan. 15-16, 2026

As a cold front continues to race over Colorado, wind gusts are kicking up across the state, especially in northeastern Colorado.

Denver7 is tracking the strongest gusts recorded by the National Weather Service in the list below.

A red flag warning went into effect for much of northeastern Colorado on Friday morning and will stay in place through the evening, with wind gusts near 70 mph. A high wind warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday for parts of northeastern Colorado. In response, Xcel Energy has enacted its planned power outages, which is currently impacting about 9,000 customers in northern Colorado.

The cooler air will stick around for the start of the weekend before temperatures jump back up to the 50s on Sunday.

This below list was last updated by the National Weather Service at 12:26 p.m. on Friday.



78 mph – Virginia Dale 77 mph – 1 NNW Briggsdale 76 mph – 3 ESE Buckeye 76 mph – 1 ENE Berthoud Pass 75 mph – 1 E Limon 74 mph – 1 NNW Akron 74 mph – 3 SW Holyoke 72 mph – 3 SE Tolland 72 mph – 2 NNW Peetz 71 mph – 6 SW Carr 71 mph – 1 W Masters 71 mph – 4 NW Pawnee Buttes 68 mph – 5 NNW Nunn 68 mph – 2 NNE Ovid 68 mph – 1 SSE Agate 67 mph – 8 S Holyoke 67 mph – 3 S Cedar Point 65 mph – 3 SSW Elizabeth 65 mph – 4 WNW Peetz 65 mph – 5 WNW Peetz 64 mph – 2 NNE Byers 63 mph - 2 W Mishawake 62 mph – 1 ENE Milliken 62 mph – Downieville 61 mph – 4 S Westplains 61 mph – 3 ESE Limon 61 mph –- 7 SSW Hugo 61 mph – 4 NW Kersey 61 mph – 1 ESE Downieville 60 mph – 3 ESE Buckeye 60 mph – Sterling 60 mph – Nunn 60 mph – 2 W Keenesburg 60 mph – 4 NNW Pawnee Pass 60 mph – 2 NNE New Raymer 60 mph – 3 WSW Sterling 60 mph – 2 SE Holyoke 60 mph – 1 NNE Wilkerson Pass 60 mph – 4 ESE Estes Park 59 mph – 5 N Pawnee Pass 59 mph – 1 SSE Eaton 58 mph – 2 ENE Wiggins 58 mph – 1 SSW Georgetown 58 mph – 1 ESE Akron 57 mph – 2 NNE Natural Fort 57 mph – 4 SSE Carr 57 mph – Red Feather Lakes 56 mph – Fort Morgan Airport 56 mph – North Sterling Reservoir 56 mph – 2 WNW Aspen Springs 56 mph – 2 WNW Brookvale 55 mph – 1 E Limon 55 mph – 5 SE Sterling 55 mph – 1 W Severance 55 mph – 4 WSW Johnstown 55 mph – 2 SE Denver International Airport 54 mph – 1 SSE Ault

