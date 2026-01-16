Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here are the top wind gusts around Colorado from Jan. 15-16, 2026

Wind gusts are kicking up across the state, especially in northeast Colorado. We're tracking the strongest gusts recorded by the National Weather Service.
It will be a chilly and windy afternoon, with wind gusts near 65 mph across the Eastern Plains. Temperatures near 40 degrees in Denver Friday and Saturday.
High fire danger across all of northeastern Colorado
As a cold front continues to race over Colorado, wind gusts are kicking up across the state, especially in northeastern Colorado.

Denver7 is tracking the strongest gusts recorded by the National Weather Service in the list below.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

A red flag warning went into effect for much of northeastern Colorado on Friday morning and will stay in place through the evening, with wind gusts near 70 mph. A high wind warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday for parts of northeastern Colorado. In response, Xcel Energy has enacted its planned power outages, which is currently impacting about 9,000 customers in northern Colorado.

The cooler air will stick around for the start of the weekend before temperatures jump back up to the 50s on Sunday.

Colorado weather blog: Planned Xcel Energy power outages in effect Friday

The Denver7 Team

This below list was last updated by the National Weather Service at 12:26 p.m. on Friday.

  1. 78 mph – Virginia Dale
  2. 77 mph – 1 NNW Briggsdale
  3. 76 mph – 3 ESE Buckeye
  4. 76 mph – 1 ENE Berthoud Pass
  5. 75 mph – 1 E Limon
  6. 74 mph – 1 NNW Akron
  7. 74 mph – 3 SW Holyoke
  8. 72 mph – 3 SE Tolland
  9. 72 mph – 2 NNW Peetz
  10. 71 mph – 6 SW Carr
  11. 71 mph – 1 W Masters
  12. 71 mph – 4 NW Pawnee Buttes
  13. 68 mph – 5 NNW Nunn
  14. 68 mph – 2 NNE Ovid
  15. 68 mph – 1 SSE Agate
  16. 67 mph – 8 S Holyoke
  17. 67 mph – 3 S Cedar Point
  18. 65 mph – 3 SSW Elizabeth
  19. 65 mph – 4 WNW Peetz
  20. 65 mph – 5 WNW Peetz
  21. 64 mph – 2 NNE Byers
  22. 63 mph - 2 W Mishawake
  23. 62 mph – 1 ENE Milliken
  24. 62 mph – Downieville
  25. 61 mph – 4 S Westplains
  26. 61 mph – 3 ESE Limon
  27. 61 mph –- 7 SSW Hugo
  28. 61 mph – 4 NW Kersey
  29. 61 mph – 1 ESE Downieville
  30. 60 mph – 3 ESE Buckeye
  31. 60 mph – Sterling
  32. 60 mph – Nunn
  33. 60 mph – 2 W Keenesburg
  34. 60 mph – 4 NNW Pawnee Pass
  35. 60 mph – 2 NNE New Raymer
  36. 60 mph – 3 WSW Sterling
  37. 60 mph – 2 SE Holyoke
  38. 60 mph – 1 NNE Wilkerson Pass
  39. 60 mph – 4 ESE Estes Park
  40. 59 mph – 5 N Pawnee Pass
  41. 59 mph – 1 SSE Eaton
  42. 58 mph – 2 ENE Wiggins
  43. 58 mph – 1 SSW Georgetown
  44. 58 mph – 1 ESE Akron
  45. 57 mph – 2 NNE Natural Fort
  46. 57 mph – 4 SSE Carr
  47. 57 mph – Red Feather Lakes
  48. 56 mph – Fort Morgan Airport
  49. 56 mph – North Sterling Reservoir
  50. 56 mph – 2 WNW Aspen Springs
  51. 56 mph – 2 WNW Brookvale
  52. 55 mph – 1 E Limon
  53. 55 mph – 5 SE Sterling
  54. 55 mph – 1 W Severance
  55. 55 mph – 4 WSW Johnstown
  56. 55 mph – 2 SE Denver International Airport
  57. 54 mph – 1 SSE Ault

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream or watch it in the video player below.

Denver7 Weather

Lisa Hidalgo
Danielle Grant
Stacey Donaldson
Clara Faith