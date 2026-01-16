Here are the top wind gusts around Colorado from Jan. 15-16, 2026

As a cold front continues to race over Colorado, wind gusts are kicking up across the state, especially in northeastern Colorado.
Denver7 is tracking the strongest gusts recorded by the National Weather Service in the list below.
A red flag warning went into effect for much of northeastern Colorado on Friday morning and will stay in place through the evening, with wind gusts near 70 mph. A high wind warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday for parts of northeastern Colorado. In response, Xcel Energy has enacted its planned power outages, which is currently impacting about 9,000 customers in northern Colorado.
The cooler air will stick around for the start of the weekend before temperatures jump back up to the 50s on Sunday.
This below list was last updated by the National Weather Service at 12:26 p.m. on Friday.
- 78 mph – Virginia Dale
- 77 mph – 1 NNW Briggsdale
- 76 mph – 3 ESE Buckeye
- 76 mph – 1 ENE Berthoud Pass
- 75 mph – 1 E Limon
- 74 mph – 1 NNW Akron
- 74 mph – 3 SW Holyoke
- 72 mph – 3 SE Tolland
- 72 mph – 2 NNW Peetz
- 71 mph – 6 SW Carr
- 71 mph – 1 W Masters
- 71 mph – 4 NW Pawnee Buttes
- 68 mph – 5 NNW Nunn
- 68 mph – 2 NNE Ovid
- 68 mph – 1 SSE Agate
- 67 mph – 8 S Holyoke
- 67 mph – 3 S Cedar Point
- 65 mph – 3 SSW Elizabeth
- 65 mph – 4 WNW Peetz
- 65 mph – 5 WNW Peetz
- 64 mph – 2 NNE Byers
- 63 mph - 2 W Mishawake
- 62 mph – 1 ENE Milliken
- 62 mph – Downieville
- 61 mph – 4 S Westplains
- 61 mph – 3 ESE Limon
- 61 mph –- 7 SSW Hugo
- 61 mph – 4 NW Kersey
- 61 mph – 1 ESE Downieville
- 60 mph – 3 ESE Buckeye
- 60 mph – Sterling
- 60 mph – Nunn
- 60 mph – 2 W Keenesburg
- 60 mph – 4 NNW Pawnee Pass
- 60 mph – 2 NNE New Raymer
- 60 mph – 3 WSW Sterling
- 60 mph – 2 SE Holyoke
- 60 mph – 1 NNE Wilkerson Pass
- 60 mph – 4 ESE Estes Park
- 59 mph – 5 N Pawnee Pass
- 59 mph – 1 SSE Eaton
- 58 mph – 2 ENE Wiggins
- 58 mph – 1 SSW Georgetown
- 58 mph – 1 ESE Akron
- 57 mph – 2 NNE Natural Fort
- 57 mph – 4 SSE Carr
- 57 mph – Red Feather Lakes
- 56 mph – Fort Morgan Airport
- 56 mph – North Sterling Reservoir
- 56 mph – 2 WNW Aspen Springs
- 56 mph – 2 WNW Brookvale
- 55 mph – 1 E Limon
- 55 mph – 5 SE Sterling
- 55 mph – 1 W Severance
- 55 mph – 4 WSW Johnstown
- 55 mph – 2 SE Denver International Airport
- 54 mph – 1 SSE Ault
