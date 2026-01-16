High fire danger across all of northeastern Colorado Friday

DENVER — A cold front raced into Colorado overnight and it's going to be about 20 degrees cooler Friday afternoon. We're seeing wind gusts near 50 mph across the northeastern plains and it's going to get even windier throughout the day.

The strong winds and dry conditions will lead to high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will go back into effect for much of northeastern Colorado Friday morning through the evening, with wind gusts near 70 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday for parts northeastern Colorado as winds continue to ramp up as the cold front surges into the state.

Along with the strong winds, look for much cooler temperatures in the low 40s Friday under a partly cloudy sky. We'll also see more light snow in the northern Front Range mountains, mainly at and north of Interstate 70.

So far, it looks like the cooler air will stay in place for the start of the weekend. Broncos fans, dress in layers if you're tailgating out at Empower Field on Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with breezy winds and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures jump back into the mid 50s Sunday before another brief cool off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

High fire danger across all of northeastern Colorado

