From soaking rain to mountain snow: Colorado’s storm isn’t done yet

DENVER — A weather system that moved into Colorado overnight, bringing much-needed moisture to the state, might be overstaying its welcome after non-stop rain on Monday.

And Mother Nature might have taken the hint as the system begins to weaken as it moves eastward.

However, light showers may linger along the Front Range past midnight, with rain continuing near the southern foothills by early Tuesday.

But before it completely leaves the area, it has drenched the Front Range and dropped more than two inches of snow in parts of the High Country.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for parts of the north-central mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park, where it turned the park into a winter wonderland after at least 2.4 inches fell in the area in the past 24 hours.

Park officials are advising guests that snow is sticking to roads and that the vehicle traction law is in effect within the park.

Clouds and higher low‑level moisture tonight should keep most of the Denver and Boulder metro area just above freezing, though areas north and east of Denver may see patchy frost, including the Palmer Divide, where a freeze warning is in effect overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay cool and unsettled with highs in the 50s and isolated late‑day showers or storms near the higher terrain.

By Friday and into next weekend, temperatures should rebound to above normal with much drier weather returning.

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