A chilly and soggy start to the week across Colorado

Who is ready for more free water? Light rain is falling across the metro area this morning and it's going to pick up in intensity by midday. We could pick up around a half-inch of rain by early evening across the metro area.

Temperatures have taken a nose dive, with highs only in the 40s today — about 40 degrees colder than what we saw last week! Areas along and west of the foothills will likely see periods of steady precipitation and at times, a rain-snow mix.

More snow and rain on the way for Colorado this week

The mountains are expected to pick up several inches of accumulating snow, especially in the higher elevations north of I-70. The foothills also have a strong chance of seeing accumulation by Monday, especially above about 6,500 to 8,000 feet. Around the I-25 corridor and metro areas, it will mostly stay rain, though a few wet snowflakes could mix in late Monday afternoon or evening. There's a winter weather advisory in effect for the central mountains where we could see up to a foot of snow. There's also a winter storm warning for parts of Rocky Mountain National Park, with more than a foot expected on the peaks.

Monday night could bring one last spring freeze for parts of the plains as temperatures fall close to or just below freezing. Whether it gets cold enough in the cities will depend on how quickly skies clear and winds calm down, but colder rural areas have a better chance of dipping below freezing overnight. Protect your plants tonight!

The warmer and drier weather pattern is still on the way, but it’s arriving a little later than expected.

Scattered showers and a few storms may linger through the middle of the week before conditions gradually improve. By Friday and into next weekend, temperatures should rebound to above normal with much drier weather returning.

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