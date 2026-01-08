Douglas County prepares for the return of winter weather as advisories go into effect

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Douglas County is gearing up for what could be a decent winter storm starting Thursday morning.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Boulder say the system could bring between 5 to 10 inches of snow to the area.

At the county's public works building along Industrial Way in Castle Rock, Denver7 got a behind-the-scenes look at final preparations before plows hit the road. Assistant Director Dan Roberts oversees the operations.

"What we anticipate is this is going to feel like the first snow storm of the year to a lot of people," Roberts said.

All of the county's 76 plows are ready to deploy for the incoming weather system, according to Roberts. Maintenance crews performed some checks Wednesday afternoon to make sure everything was running smoothly.

"They're going to be out there all night, tomorrow night, plowing the roads while it's snowing, to make sure that when you come into work on Friday morning that the roads are in as good a condition as we can make them," Roberts said.

While the county waits for flakes to fall, Denver7 spoke with several residents looking forward to return of winter weather.

"I'm kind of excited," Karina Olguin said.

"I'm super stoked about it. We need the weather for sure," said Zach Ketelsen, another Douglas County resident.

Back at public works, Roberts explained crews have been busy patching potholes and grading roads with the lack of recent snowfall.

He said they're looking forward to not only this storm, but what future ones will bring.

"They love to plow snow, but the Super Bowl is when you get about three feet of snow," laughed Roberts. "That's when they really love their job."