Destructive Prowers County tornado preliminarily rated an EF-3

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. – The destructive tornado that tore through parts of Prowers County Friday was preliminarily rated an EF-3, the National Weather Service announced Saturday.

An NWS team completed their damage survey of Friday’s storm that destroyed multiple structures in the southeastern Colorado county.

An EF-3 tornado has sustained winds of between 136 and 165 mph. The team said further analysis is needed to hone down the estimated wind speed.

No significant injuries were reported when at least one tornado touched down 15 miles south of the town of Granada.

The Prowers County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that multiple structures, including a home, were “completely destroyed by the tornado.”

Prowers County Sheriff’s Office

The tornado also destroyed multiple outbuildings and vehicles, the sheriff's office said, adding eight cows were also killed in the tornado's path.

EF3 tornados have a 3.4% relative frequency of occurrence in Colorado, according to the Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. However, the region where Friday’s tornado struck has seen its share of storms.

In 2007, an EF3 tornado cut a four-block-wide swath through the town of Holly, destroying 35 homes and injuring 11 people.

Friday’s tornado in Prowers County was one of several reported on the Eastern Plains since Wednesday.

The NWS said data from Friday's storm will continue to be analyzed and released when completed.