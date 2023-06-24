Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherWeather News

Actions

Destructive Prowers County tornado preliminarily rated an EF-3

holly tornado.png
Greg Cruthis
Greg Cruthis shared this photo in Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos of a supercell near Holly Friday.
holly tornado.png
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 18:47:55-04

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. – The destructive tornado that tore through parts of Prowers County Friday was preliminarily rated an EF-3, the National Weather Service announced Saturday.

An NWS team completed their damage survey of Friday’s storm that destroyed multiple structures in the southeastern Colorado county.

An EF-3 tornado has sustained winds of between 136 and 165 mph. The team said further analysis is needed to hone down the estimated wind speed.

No significant injuries were reported when at least one tornado touched down 15 miles south of the town of Granada.

The Prowers County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that multiple structures, including a home, were “completely destroyed by the tornado.”

prowers county tornado.png

The tornado also destroyed multiple outbuildings and vehicles, the sheriff's office said, adding eight cows were also killed in the tornado's path.

EF3 tornados have a 3.4% relative frequency of occurrence in Colorado, according to the Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. However, the region where Friday’s tornado struck has seen its share of storms.

In 2007, an EF3 tornado cut a four-block-wide swath through the town of Holly, destroying 35 homes and injuring 11 people.

Friday’s tornado in Prowers County was one of several reported on the Eastern Plains since Wednesday.

The NWS said data from Friday's storm will continue to be analyzed and released when completed.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020