Tornado destroyed home in Logan County on Wednesday, more flooding expected Sunday

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A tornado that touched down west of Sterling on Wednesday destroyed a house, garage and trees around the property a day before another destructive tornado hit Highlands Ranch.

Logan County Office of Emergency Management

The tornado, which was classified as a preliminary EF-1, was on the ground for about a quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). It started near North Sterling State Park with some funnel clouds and large hail before moving west and then back east to Sterling.

NWS said its crews are still figuring out the exact strength of the tornado, noting that one to four additional tornadoes broke out around Logan County as well on Wednesday. It will have a confirmation on the number and EF rating next week.

Dakota McGee A tornado spins west of Sterling on June 21, 2023.

Flash flood warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings were in place for the area on Wednesday into the evening hours. The tornado warning expired at 6:45 p.m.

National Weather Service

A home along the 6000 block of County Road 20.5, which is about 13 miles east of Sterling, was in its direct path and was destroyed.

The Logan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said the residents were in the home's basement and were not injured. However, the home is a total loss.

A NWS spokesperson said it's very lucky that the tornadoes didn't destroy any other homes.

Logan County Office of Emergency Management

Residents and businesses in Sterling have reported flooding and ground water seeping into their basements and ground floors.

The OEM added that the former Sykes Enterprise building in Sterling was also destroyed, but the cause was heavy rain. It was in the middle of a remodel project and nobody was inside when it collapsed.

Logan County Office of Emergency Management The former Sykes Enterprise building in Sterling was destroyed in a storm June 22, 2023.

The OEM said heavy rain and confirmed tornadoes sat over the county for about four hours on Wednesday. Sterling saw 4 to 6 inches of rain in just 35 to 40 minutes.

Crews are currently assessing downed power lines and trees, as well as washed out roads.

Pawnee Creek overflowed on Wednesday and caused severe flooding in Atwood, an unincorporated town in Logan County. In addition, the Sterling Fire Department helped evacuate one home, which included five people, four dogs, three cats and one bird.

The OEM said a sandbag fill site was set up across from the Atwood Sinclair, near Highway 63 and Interstate 76.

The OEM said the South Platte River in Logan County is expected to crest sometime on Sunday, which could result in local flooding along County Road 370 in Sterling and downstream along County Roads 65.7 and 55. Ahead of this flooding, additional sandbag fill-up stations are now open at the City Service Center, located at 102 Sugar Mill Road, and near the old Road & Bridge Shops on North Division Avenue in Sterling.

Logan County residents who have damaged property from this storm can contact the OEM by calling 970-520-0991 or emailing caseboltj@logancountyco.gov. County residents are encouraged to sign up for the emergency notification system CodeRed, which can be done online here.

This storm hit the eastern plains community a day before a preliminary EF-1 tornado ripped through Highlands Ranch.

Highlands Ranch tornado damage from AirTracker7