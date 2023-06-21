Apple-sized hail possible in Denver and portions of Northern Colorado Wednesday

DENVER — A rare severe weather threat is looming over the Denver area and Eastern Plains Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Denver area and portions of Northern Colorado until 8 p.m.

“All weather hazards are on the docket today,” said NOAA forecaster Greg Heavener. "This could be a long duration severe threat today."

The highest potential for severe thunderstorms in the Denver area is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Heavener.

The warning area includes threats of tornadoes and widespread hail the size of apples, according to the NWS. A tornado watch is in effect from Lochbuie to Fort Morgan to Sterling until 8pm.

"If the cap breaks mid-afternoon as it looks to, there will be widespread severe storms and all hazards are possible. We have been upgraded to enhanced hail threat by SPC, and a Tornado Watch is almost certain," a National Weather Service forecast discussion said.

A flood watch will be in effect for most of the plains south of the South Platte River, including the Palmer Divide, eastern Adams and Arapahoe counties, until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will cool a bit by Thursday and we'll see more afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

It'll warm up and dry out Friday through the weekend. Expect highs to return to the 80s under a sunny sky each afternoon.

