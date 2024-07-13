Denver heat wave: Record-breaking heat continues through the weekend

DENVER — The record-breaking heat will continue through the weekend, bringing triple-digit highs across Colorado’s urban corridor, including Denver, and the plains through Sunday.

On Saturday and Sunday, afternoon temperatures will reach 100 to 105 degrees, with overnight low temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. A heat advisory remains in effect for the eastern half of the state.

And escaping the heat by heading to the high country may not be much of a reprieve. According to the National Weather Service, some of the high mountain valleys could even make it to the 90-degree mark.

NWS

Friday’s temperatures also broke records when Denver officially reached 102 degrees at Denver International Airport, breaking the record high temperature for July 11 of 101 degrees in 1971, according to historical National Weather Service data.

Weather forecasters and health officials warn Coloradans to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during the peak afternoon hours, especially those people who are susceptible to weather-related health issues. Heat is the top cause of weather-related fatalities nationwide.

“Highs will soar into the 100-105 degree range each day, and the prolonged period of heat will add to heat stress on people and outdoor animals,” added the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Denver will see a slight heat relief from the heat on Monday when temperatures are expected to climb to the mid to upper 90s. But Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to bring even a higher chance of relief with lower afternoon temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Here’s when and where it’s been the hottest in Colorado

While these temperatures are significantly higher than the norm for this time of year, it's worth remembering that Colorado and Denver have endured their fair share of triple-digit misery.

The Mile High City has seen 106 instances of such extreme heat since 1872, according to the National Weather Service.

However, it's important to note that Denver rarely experiences consecutive days of 100-degree weather, with only 15 such occurrences on record.

On three occasions — June 2012, July 2005, and July 1989—Denver experienced five consecutive days of temperatures reaching 100 degrees or more, the most consecutive triple-digit days the city has seen.

According to NWS records, the last time Denver experienced a triple whammy of 100-degree days—what we will likely experience this weekend—was in June 2021.

The hottest temperature recorded in Denver was 105 degrees, which occurred only on five occasions since 1872. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Colorado was 115 degrees. That record occurred on July 20, 2019, near Lamar in southeast Colorado.

