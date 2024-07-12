Expect 100+ degrees in metro Denver for today and the weekend

DENVER — A dangerous heat wave is making its move into Colorado, starting today and continuing through the weekend. Temperatures will skyrocket into record-setting territory.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area starting Friday at 10 a.m. It'll last through Sunday at 8 p.m. because of temperatures hoovering in the upper-90s and lower-100s.

Daytime highs are set to soar into the triple digits Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons. This is an unprecedented stretch of 100+ degree days in Denver. On average, the city sees one 100-degree day each year.

Along with the scorching hot temperatures, it'll be mostly sunny and very dry. High fire danger will also be a concern over the weekend.

It doesn't look like we'll get any relief from the heat until next Tuesday and Wednesday. That's when temperatures "dip" into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It'll be the city's next best chance of a few thunderstorms. We will desperately need the rain after this scorching hot heat wave.

COLORADO HEAT WAVE | FORECAST TEMPS BY CITY

Here’s a look at how high temperatures are expected to peak starting Friday through the weekend in these Colorado communities. To view the chart in fullscreen mode, click this link.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.