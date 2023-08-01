Denver weather blog: Flash flood watch in effect for Front Range

DENVER — DENVER – Colorado's monsoon weather returns Tuesday with widespread thunderstorms expected to form in the higher elevations before spreading across the I-25 Corridor and through the plains.

Strong storms that form could produce rainfall up to 2 inches in 45 minutes, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder, triggering problems for the afternoon commute.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

2:45 p.m. | Forecast update | Storm development has been slow over Colorado's higher elevations so far today, but the NWS said models indicate increasing coverage of widespread storms as the afternoon unfolds.Most of the areas under the flash flood watch are under a marginal risk of flooding, the NWS said.

2:36 p.m. | First flood watch for burn scar area | The Grizzly Creek Burn Scar, including I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is under a flash flood watch until 10 p.m., CDOT said in a release. This is the first flood watch issued for Glenwood Canyon this year and is in effect in case flooding conditions require crews to quickly evacuate travelers from rest areas in the canyon. Read more from the release.

2:28 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | West central Jefferson County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m. for a storm near Pine Junction. Quarter-sized hail is possible with this storm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Aspen Park CO, Fenders CO and Pine Grove CO until 3:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/O22yuwWmte — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 1, 2023

12:00 p.m. | Weather watch | A flood watch is now in effect until midnight for all of the Denver metro stretching from Colorado Springs, north to the Wyoming border and across Colorado's plains.