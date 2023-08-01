It's going to be a damp start to the day after we saw another round of heavy rain Monday and overnight Tuesday.

Skies will gradually clear with a little more sunshine by late Tuesday morning. We'll see temperatures in the 60s this morning with low 80s by lunch.

More moisture is streaming into the state and we'll see more scattered storms and showers this afternoon. Heavy rain is possible with these storms and we could see more hail on the eastern plains.

A flood watch goes into effect at noon for the Denver metro area and northern Front Range. We could see up to 2 inches of rain in less than an hour in spots.

More heavy rain possible across Colorado Tuesday

Temperatures will drop into the 80s for the rest of the week with a chance of storms and showers each and every afternoon. One of the biggest concerns will be heavy rain and flooding.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.