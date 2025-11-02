Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver breaks November heat record with 83° Sunday

It’s November, and that means we’re getting closer to the end of the year, and the holiday season is upon us, but an above-average warm Sunday didn't put much of us in the holiday spirit.

The National Weather Service said Denver International Airport hit 83° at around 1:41 p.m. Sunday. This temperature now sets a new monthly high, and the month has just begun.

Sunday's temperature broke the old November record of 81 degrees, which was set on November 27, 2017.

But November shouldn't be this warm in Denver. The average high temperature for the month is 52.9°F, with an average low temperature of 26°F.

The month begins with a daily normal high of 59 degrees. By the end of the month, the normal high temperature drops to 46 degrees.

Denver experienced November’s coldest temperature—-18—on the 29th day of 1877, according to the National Weather Service.

November often brings snow and big storms to Denver, but as we head through the rest of the week, we will continue to enjoy mild afternoons and sunshine.

