DENVER — If you’ve been waiting for a warm-up, it’s here!

Sunday will bring a significant jump in temperatures across Colorado, especially along the Front Range and across the eastern plains.

A ridge of high pressure shifting over the region, helping afternoon highs on Sunday climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Denver’s record high for the date is 78° which was set in 2008, and there’s a real chance we could tie or even break it.

Near-record warmth hits Colorado before a big cool down Monday

Along with the warmth comes elevated fire danger, especially across the northern plains including Logan, Sedgwick, and Phillips counties.

Dry air, low humidity and gusty downslope winds could push wind gusts up to 20–30 mph, creating quick-drying conditions.

A weak weather system passes overhead on Monday, and while it won’t bring rain, it's expected to knock temperatures down about 10–15 degrees.

Expect cooler afternoon highs in the low 60s, but still dry and quiet overall.

Heading through the rest of the week, mild afternoons and sunshine are expected to continue.

There is a system expected late next week, with the best chance for any mountain precipitation toward Thursday or Friday, but confidence is still low.

