Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherWeather News

Actions

Colorado's first solar eclipse in six years is happening in October

Another solar eclipse is coming in April 2024, but Colorado will miss most of the show
The Centennial State will experience an annular eclipse on October 14, followed by part of a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Solar eclipse 2017: Watch replay of NASA's livestream
Posted at 1:41 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 15:41:43-04

DENVER — Get ready for two rare and amazing sights in the sky above us in the coming months, Colorado.

The Centennial State will first experience an annular eclipse on October 14, followed by part of a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
      
A total solar eclipse like the one happening April 8 of next year is when the moon covers the sun entirely, producing what is known as a "corona."

Total solar eclipse passes over United States

2017 Solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon.

An annular solar eclipse, like the one expected this October, happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, and appears smaller than the sun and does not completely cover our star. This creates a "ring of fire" effect in the sky.

How to watch 'ring of fire' eclipse this weekend
An annular solar eclipse is seen in the sky over Yokohama near Tokyo Monday, May 21, 2012. The annular solar eclipse, in which the moon passes in front of the sun leaving only a golden ring around its edges, was visible to wide areas across the continent Monday morning. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

While October's annular eclipse will give us the best show of the two, most of Colorado will not be in its direct path.

In Denver, we can expect about 80% coverage of the sun, with less coverage the further east you go. To get the full experience, you'll have to be in areas like Durango, the Four Corners Region and Albuquerque, where the moon will appear to pass directly across the center of the sun.

You can view the direction the path for both solar eclipses in the video below.

Colorado's first solar eclipse in six years is happening in October

Colorado will, for the most part, miss out on the full show of the solar eclipse next April, as we'll only see about 60% to 65% coverage of the sun.

The full solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Texas, and will move northeast into New England.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020