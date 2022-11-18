Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm

DENVER — The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
The snow is expected to dissipate Friday morning, but we’ll be tracking the latest snow totals as more reports come in today.
Find the snow totals from the Nov. 17-18, 2022, storm below, as reported to the National Weather Service in Boulder. We'll be updating these through the morning hours.
3 N Golden – 11.3 inches
3 WNW Arvada – 10.9 inches
4 W Arvada – 10 inches
3 SSW Boulder – 9.7 inches
1 NW Golden – 8.8 inches
1 NNW Genesee – 8.5 inches
1 E Pleasant View – 7 inches
Ken Caryl – 6.8 inches
3 NW Boulder – 6.3 inches
2 NW Boulder – 6 inches
Golden – 6 inches
2 NE Arvada – 5.9 inches
Lyons – 5 inches
Superior – 5 inches
1 NNW Louisville – 4.5 inches
4 N Peterson AFB – 4 inches
3 N Marshall – 4 inches
Westminster – 4 inches
1 SSW Arvada – 4 inches
Black Hawk – 4 inches
Masonville – 4 inches
1 NNE Evergreen – 3.9 inches
4 ENE Nederland – 3.5 inches
Boulder – 3.5 inches
3 SW Aurora – 3.4 inches
2 SSE Peterson AFB – 3.3 inches
1 NE Boulder – 3.3 inches
1 W Aspen Springs – 3.3 inches
1 N Colorado City – 3 inches
5 W Falcon – 3 inches
2 NNW Littleton – 3 inches
1 NNW Federal Heights – 3 inches
Lakewood – 3 inches
Longmont – 3 inches
3 WSW Fort Collins – 2.9 inches
Denver International Airport – 2.8 inches
2 N Aspen Park – 2.8 inches
3 W Fort Collins – 2.7 inches
3 NNE Foxfield – 2.5 inches
5 NW Lyons – 2.5 inches
1 NW Broomfield – 2.4 inches
2 NE Thornton – 2.4 inches
1 SW Westminster – 2.2 inches
1 ENE Columbine – 2 inches
Thornton – 2 inches
1 S Greeley – 2 inches
Poudre Park – 2 inches
3 NNE Englewood – 1.8 inches
4 NE Blende – 1.7 inches
2 S Loveland – 1.5 inches
3 N Niwot – 1 inch
Fort Morgan – 1 inch
3 N Fondis – 0.5 inches