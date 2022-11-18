Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm

DENVER — The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.

The snow is expected to dissipate Friday morning, but we’ll be tracking the latest snow totals as more reports come in today.

MORE: Live updates | Lisa's forecast | Weather page | Denver7+ weather stream | Radar | Traffic | COTrip | Closures

Find the snow totals from the Nov. 17-18, 2022, storm below, as reported to the National Weather Service in Boulder. We'll be updating these through the morning hours.

3 N Golden – 11.3 inches

3 WNW Arvada – 10.9 inches

4 W Arvada – 10 inches

3 SSW Boulder – 9.7 inches

1 NW Golden – 8.8 inches

1 NNW Genesee – 8.5 inches

1 E Pleasant View – 7 inches

Ken Caryl – 6.8 inches

3 NW Boulder – 6.3 inches

2 NW Boulder – 6 inches

Golden – 6 inches

2 NE Arvada – 5.9 inches

Lyons – 5 inches

Superior – 5 inches

1 NNW Louisville – 4.5 inches

4 N Peterson AFB – 4 inches

3 N Marshall – 4 inches

Westminster – 4 inches

1 SSW Arvada – 4 inches

Black Hawk – 4 inches

Masonville – 4 inches

1 NNE Evergreen – 3.9 inches

4 ENE Nederland – 3.5 inches

Boulder – 3.5 inches

3 SW Aurora – 3.4 inches

2 SSE Peterson AFB – 3.3 inches

1 NE Boulder – 3.3 inches

1 W Aspen Springs – 3.3 inches

1 N Colorado City – 3 inches

5 W Falcon – 3 inches

2 NNW Littleton – 3 inches

1 NNW Federal Heights – 3 inches

Lakewood – 3 inches

Longmont – 3 inches

3 WSW Fort Collins – 2.9 inches

Denver International Airport – 2.8 inches

2 N Aspen Park – 2.8 inches

3 W Fort Collins – 2.7 inches

3 NNE Foxfield – 2.5 inches

5 NW Lyons – 2.5 inches

1 NW Broomfield – 2.4 inches

2 NE Thornton – 2.4 inches

1 SW Westminster – 2.2 inches

1 ENE Columbine – 2 inches

Thornton – 2 inches

1 S Greeley – 2 inches

Poudre Park – 2 inches

3 NNE Englewood – 1.8 inches

4 NE Blende – 1.7 inches

2 S Loveland – 1.5 inches

3 N Niwot – 1 inch

Fort Morgan – 1 inch

3 N Fondis – 0.5 inches