Live updates: Snowstorm hits northern Colorado Thursday

DENVER — Thursday’s snowstorm has already arrived and is creating slick road conditions across the Denver metro area and northern Colorado.

While the snow is expected to decrease in intensity for a period later Thursday morning, it is expected to pick up again this afternoon and make for a messy evening commute.

The snow is expected to continue into Thursday night, and temperatures will fall to the single digits overnight, keeping roads icy and snowpacked into Friday morning.

We’ll be posting the latest information on road conditions, traffic, crashes, and closures resulting from the snowstorm here in our live blog. Refresh for the latest updates. All times Mountain.

8:58 p.m.

The NWS has upgraded the Fort Collins, Boulder, Golden, Arvada, Longmont and Lakewood areas to winter storm warnings, expecting an additional 4-10 inches of snow into Friday morning. The winter weather advisory has been expanded into Summit County, the Mosquito Range and Indian Peaks, where 3-8 inches are expected. Click here for the latest.

8:25 a.m.

We’re tracking crashes across northern Colorado this morning that have closed roads.



U.S. 85 is closed northbound about 2 miles north of Gilcrest because of a crash.

There is also a new wreck on 6 th Avenue near I-25.

Avenue near I-25. There is a crash on westbound 285 near Wadsworth.

Several metro area police departments are already on crash alert this morning. Snow crews are out across the area.

The NWS says people can expect this morning's snow to taper off slightly later this morning before the storm increases in intensity this afternoon.

8:22 a.m.

The snow we expected this morning has arrived and is sticking to roads across the metro area and northern part of the state, making for slick roads for the later-morning commuters. CDOT has already put the passenger vehicle traction law in place on both directions of I-70 between C-470 and Floyd Hill.