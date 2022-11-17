Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Snow now moving in across northern Colorado

Around 2 to 5 inches of snow for the Denver metro area by early Friday
Get ready for another round of snow Thursday into Friday in the Denver metro area, along with the coldest temperatures of the season so far along the Front Range, as winter weather advisories go into effect Thursday.
Poster image - 2022-11-17T054301.271.jpg
Posted at 5:55 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 08:00:37-05

DENVER — Another surge of cold air is now hitting Colorado. We'll see light snow develop this morning, with some heavier accumulation tonight. There will be about 2 to 5 inches for the Denver metro area and 5 to 8 inches in the northern Front Range mountains.

Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 20s for Denver and in the teens to low 20s for the mountains.

Winter weather advisories in effect Thursday for snow, cold along Front Range

Friday will turn even colder, with slick roads and lingering in the morning, followed by clearing. Morning lows will be in the single digits in Denver with highs only in the upper 20s. In the mountains, Friday morning lows will dip well below zero.

Milder weather will return for the weekend with low 40s for Denver on Saturday and low 50s by Sunday.

Early next week will stay mild and dry, the next chance for snow will come on Thanksgiving and Black Friday!

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020