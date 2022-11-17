Snow now moving in across northern Colorado

DENVER — Another surge of cold air is now hitting Colorado. We'll see light snow develop this morning, with some heavier accumulation tonight. There will be about 2 to 5 inches for the Denver metro area and 5 to 8 inches in the northern Front Range mountains.

Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 20s for Denver and in the teens to low 20s for the mountains.

Winter weather advisories in effect Thursday for snow, cold along Front Range

Friday will turn even colder, with slick roads and lingering in the morning, followed by clearing. Morning lows will be in the single digits in Denver with highs only in the upper 20s. In the mountains, Friday morning lows will dip well below zero.

Milder weather will return for the weekend with low 40s for Denver on Saturday and low 50s by Sunday.

Early next week will stay mild and dry, the next chance for snow will come on Thanksgiving and Black Friday!

