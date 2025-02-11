Colder temps and more snow hitting Denver metro area

DENVER — Get ready for even colder temperatures and widespread snow, Denver, as a winter storm bears down on the Front Range Tuesday.

An arctic front barreled into the Front Range and Denver metro Monday night, dropping temperatures dramatically.

Light snow will continue until Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures staying in the teens. However, the next round of snow will pick up later in the day and increase in the evening.

“Snow is still on track to increase this afternoon over the northwestern sections of the forecast area, including the mountains and northern border area, gradually spreading southward to around Denver by rush hour,” National Weather Service forecasters said.

Denver is on track to get 3-5 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, with some localized heavier bands possible. The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for the area.

“Slick and slow travel conditions will become widespread by late afternoon/early evening and then persist through the Wednesday morning rush hour,” the NWS said.

The Front Range mountains and foothills are also under an advisory for 4 to 10 inches of new snow until Wednesday afternoon. A winter storm watch for the far Eastern Plains with about 2 to 5 inches of snow is in effect Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Along with the additional snow, arctic air will peak in intensity on Wednesday, with overnight lows in the single-digit range.

However, by Wednesday night, Denver International Airport—where the official readings are recorded—should see below-zero temperatures. Downtown Denver should be at or just above 0 degrees. Bundle up!

On Thursday, the arctic air will be gone, and temperatures should begin to resemble more average numbers for this time of the year. Highs will gradually climb to the 30s to near 40 degrees.

As of now, Friday's temperatures will be near 50 degrees, with some rain shifting to snow. We could see some snow on Saturday, with highs turning cooler, in the low 30s.

