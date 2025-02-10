DENVER — Be prepared for the return of winter weather this week! We'll see clouds and winds increase throughout Monday, with high temperatures staying cool — in the 30s.

Moisture will increase as a weak shortwave approaches from the west. Light snow will develop in the mountains by the afternoon and winds increase along the plains.

A cold front will arrive by evening, bringing colder air and a chance for light snow at lower elevations. Denver and the plains are expected to see less than 1 inch of snow, while the lower foothills could see 2-4 inches.

From Tuesday night into Wednesday, another trough will bring moderate snow to the metro and the plains. Snowfall of 3-5 inches is expected, with some localized heavier bands possible. We'll also be dealing with very cold air along with snow. Lows will be in the single digits Tuesday night and highs will only be in the teens on Wednesday afternoon.

Late Thursday through Saturday, Pacific moisture will bring moderate to heavy snow to the mountains. The models are uncertain about snow on the plains, with some showing light snow while others predict minimal accumulation. The heaviest snow is expected in the mountains, but the plains' forecast remains unclear.

Cold air and snow return to Colorado this week

