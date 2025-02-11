Here’s where you can find cold weather shelter across the Denver metro

DENVER — An arctic front is sweeping through Colorado dropping temperatures below the freezing mark for several days bringing widespread snow, including in Denver where 3 to 5 inches is possible by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's afternoon high temperature in Denver is expected to be around 13 degrees dropping to -2° overnight into Thursday morning. Denver7 is tracking cold weather shelter locations across the region.

ARVADA

Mission Arvada will open its church doors when temperatures drop to 20°F or below, or when snowfall exceeds 6 inches, providing a warm, safe night of refuge for up to 40 adults (18+). To register, guests need to sign-up at Mission Arvada 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests can call 720-334-8584 to confirm activation on a particular night.

The overnight shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. It’s located at 7500 W. 57th Ave., in Arvada.

AURORA

Aurora’s Day Resource Center, located at 3387 E. 19th Place, used to serve as an overnight cold weather shelter, but that’s no longer going to be the case starting Friday, Jan. 17.

Instead, daily transportation to overnight shelters will be provided from this location between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the winter season, officials said on the city’s website.

City officials said their Cold Weather Outreach Team (ACOT) will be activated on Friday, Jan. 17 through Monday, Jan. 20, “to support individuals experiencing homelessness during extreme cold.”

COMMERCE CITY

The Eagle Pointe Rec. center will open as an emergency/overnight warming center from 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 11 through 10 a.m., Thursday, February 13.

More info. can be found here.

DENVER

The City of Denver is activating cold weather shelters with "front door" shelter access points, which offer walk-up access, longer hours and can help people navigate what shelter facility is best for their situation. In some cases, the shelters can also help arrange transportation. They expand their capacity in cold weather.

The front door locations include:



For individual men – Denver Rescue Mission at Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 12-24 — Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

The City of Denver also said 24/7 shelter is available at The Aspen shelter (former DoubleTree hotel) located at 4040 Quebec St., and 2601 W. 7th Ave., and 375 S. Zuni St.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

People in need of a warm shelter in Douglas County during these dangerously cold temperatures are asked to call 211, contact Catholic Charities, the Help and Hope Center, the Homeless Engagement, Assistance and Resource Team (HEART), and the Parker Task Force.

FORT COLLINS

Fort Collins is activating several severe weather shelters for three nights in response to the upcoming frigid temperatures.

Men in need of overnight shelter are urged to get added to the bed list by going to the Murphy Center at 242 Conifer St., by visiting the mission's main location at 316 Jefferson St., or by calling the main number at 970-224-4302.

Women and families should contact Catholic Charities at 460 Linden Center Dr. Their number is (970) 484-5010.

The Murphy Center indoor day shelter is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 970-494-9940.

GREELEY

Those in Greeley in need of a warm place to stay can head out to the Housing Navigation Center, located at 870 28th St. (behind DriveWize on 8th Ave.). Daytime hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The overnight shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

More resources in Greeley.

ENGLEWOOD

People in need of a warm shelter should call HAAT Force and MOVEMENT 5280, which are the primary overnight shelters for Littleton, Englewood and Sheridan. HAAT Force will be the main shelter with Movement 5280 serving as an overflow shelter.

HAAT Force is located at 4300 S. Lincoln St. in Englewood. Movement 5280 is located at 3190 S. Grant St. in Englewood. The phone number to call is (720) 483-7864. More info. here.

EVERGREEN

The Evergreen Christian Outreach (EChO) Shelter offers an overnight emergency shelter that is open every night from late October to May. Anyone seeking shelter needs to first register with a case manager to complete background check. They can reach the main EChO office at 303-670-1796.

The shelter is open from 6:15 p.m. to 7 a.m. It’s located at 27888 Meadow Drive in Evergreen.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Many library branches across Jefferson County act as daytime warming centers, providing a safe and warm space for individuals during extreme weather.

Families with children under the age of 18 who require emergency shelter due to severe weather can contact the The Action Center, located at 8755 W. 14th St. in Lakewood by calling 303-237-7704.

LAKEWOOD

During severe weather, Lakewood may activate overnight sheltering at the City's Navigation Center at 8000 W. Colfax. Here is a list of extensive services for the unhoused and people needing assistance.

LITTLETON

People in need of a warm shelter should call HAAT Force and MOVEMENT 5280, which are the primary overnight shelters for Littleton, Englewood and Sheridan. HAAT Force will be the main shelter with Movement 5280 serving as an overflow shelter.

HAAT Force is located at 4300 S. Lincoln St. in Englewood. Movement 5280 is located at 3190 S. Grant St. in Englewood. The phone number to call is (720) 483-7864. More info. here.

LONGMONT

Longmont residents in need of shelter from the cold can reach out to Hope For Longmont at (720) 453-6999 to ask about availability.

On February 10 through 12, residents can go to Journey Church at 2000 Pike Road.

From February 13 through 15, residents can also head to Messiah Lutheran Church, located at 1335 Francis St.

WESTMINSTER

Those in Westminster looking to escape this frigid cold can head to the city’s Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at The Mac, located at 3295 W. 72nd Ave.

Additionally, the city’s Homeless Navigator program will distribute hotel vouchers for people experiencing homelessness.

The shelter will operate from noon Tuesday through noon Thursday.

