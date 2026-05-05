DENVER — A late spring storm is barreling towards Colorado, and the Front Range is bracing for impact.

Xcel Energy is deploying approximately 165 employees and crew members on standby statewide, ready to work around the clock if the storm causes widespread power outages. The foothills could see 6 to 10 inches of snow, while the Denver metro and plains could receive 2 to 6 inches.

"The snow is heavier in the spring, and so that may cause some outages for our customers," said Iffie Jennings, Xcel's director of strategy, outreach, and advocacy.

The weight of heavy, wet snow can bring tree limbs down onto power lines, triggering those outages across the region.

"If you see a downed power line on the ground or sagging, just assume that it's energized and please keep a safe distance away from it and report it immediately," Jennings said.

CDOT is asking drivers to avoid the roads late Tuesday night and early Wednesday if possible. Spokesperson Tamara Rollison said pre-treating roads ahead of this storm is not an option.

► Watch Adria Iraheta's report in the player below:

CDOT and Xcel crews get ready as spring storm targets Colorado's Front Range with heavy, wet snow

"When the pavement is so warm and it's going to start out as rain, we don't pre-treat because the rain will just wash away the treatment. And it does not work very well when the roads are warm," said Rollison.

About 100 plows will be deployed in the Denver region throughout the storm, with crews prioritizing interstates and major roadways before clearing secondary roads. An extra 30 plows will be stationed throughout the I-70 corridor. The Wednesday morning commute is expected to be the most difficult stretch, with snow-covered roads possible at lower elevations before conditions improve Wednesday afternoon.

Impacts will vary by region:

Denver metro: Heavy, wet snow could snap tree limbs and send them into roadways. Slushy accumulations are expected to expand south across the Palmer Divide by Tuesday night.

Northern Colorado: Foothill areas of Boulder and Larimer counties will see the heaviest snow, with accumulations possible just east of I-25 and along eastern stretches of I-70 Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

I-70 Mountain Corridor: Slushy to snow-covered conditions will expand across the mountains and foothills Tuesday afternoon and evening. Heavy snow bands could create significant visibility concerns.

Southeast Colorado: Wet, slushy snow is expected along the I-25 corridor near the Palmer Divide Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas above 5,500 feet, including US 24 west of Colorado Springs, the Wet Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Range, should prepare for accumulation.

Southwest Colorado: Winter driving conditions could make travel difficult on mountain passes including US 50 Monarch Pass and US 160 La Veta Pass through Wednesday morning.

How to prepare

On the road:

Give yourself extra commute time Wednesday morning

Slow down and leave extra space between vehicles

Commercial motor vehicles are legally required to carry chains in Colorado's mountains; chain and traction laws for trucks and passenger vehicles are likely

Keep a snow kit in your vehicle — extra water, blankets, batteries, and clothing — in case of road closures

If power outages darken traffic signals, treat those intersections as 4-way stops

Check road conditions before heading out at COtrip.org or download the free COtrip Planner app

At home:

Charge devices before the storm arrives

Use space heaters carefully — never leave them unattended, and turn them off before leaving a room or going to sleep

Keep natural gas meters clear of snow and ice; gently remove buildup by hand and keep a clear path to the meter

Maintain indoor air quality by using a range hood when cooking and installing carbon monoxide detectors

Build a home emergency kit that includes flashlights, batteries, backup phone chargers, bottled water, nonperishable food, a manual can opener, a battery-powered radio, and a first aid kit

Reporting a power outage:

Customers can report outages to Xcel Energy through several channels:

Xcel Energy mobile app

xcelenergy.com/out

Text OUT to 98936

Call 1-800-895-1999

The Xcel Energy outage map displays the number of affected customers and estimated restoration times when available.

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