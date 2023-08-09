2 tornadoes, baseball-sized hail and flooding confirmed near City of Yuma Tuesday

YUMA, Colo. — Two tornadoes touched down near the City of Yuma just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, damaging three buildings outside city limits.

AirTracker7 captured some of the destruction Wednesday morning.

The northern part of the city saw baseball-sized hail.

The severe weather took down power lines outside of Yuma, according to the City of Yuma Ambulance Service. But there were no electrical outages reported within the City of Yuma itself.

Not only that, but Yuma also flooded, following two inches of rain in some areas.

Counties just outside of Yuma were under a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday night into 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service for Goodland, Kansas.

Emergency response teams are in the process of checking all the homes in the area hit by the tornadoes, hail and flooding for anyone who might have gotten hurt or is having issues as a result of the storm.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday night.

City leaders said they're monitoring the situation and will address any more issues that arise from the storm.

The City of Yuma Ambulance Service said it will share more information when it's available.