WATCH: Tornado touches down near Yuma

A tornado touched down near Yuma Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area until 6 :15 p.m.
Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 08, 2023
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area until around 7 p.m.

There are no reports of significant damage. However, the tornado was reportedly on the ground for at least 30 minutes.

Video from the Viero camera network captured the storm just southwest of Yuma as it moved south at 20 mph.

