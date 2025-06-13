Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for northeastern Colorado until 10 p.m.

DENVER – Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible in northeastern Colorado Friday afternoon through the evening hours as a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties near the Wyoming and Nebraska borders.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder issued the severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma Counties.

The NWS said scattered hail up to 2 inches in size and wind gusts up to 75 mph were possible with any severe-warned storm.

NWS Boulder

Severe storms are already firing across the plains, including a tornado-warned storm in Adams County for radar-indicated rotation. The warning was allowed to expire at 4:30 p.m.

“A few strong to severe thunderstorms will develop on the plains late this afternoon and continue to push east this evening. While mainly showers and storms with gusty winds and only brief rain can be expected over the mountains and most of the I-25 Corridor, those storms will strengthen as they move east,” wrote NWS forecasters.

While the severe weather threat is likely farther north and east along the plains, a few isolated storms are possible in the Denver metro through this afternoon and evening.

NWS Boulder

The main severe weather threat will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“No alerts in place for the metro area, mainly just partly cloudy skies and we could see a few light showers and general thunderstorms roll through. The severe weather risk in the metro and to the west will remain low,” said Denver7 weather forecaster Katie LaSalle.

Denver7 will monitor for any severe weather warning and you can check the latest alerts at this link.

As for this Father’s Day weekend, it’ll remain mostly sunny dry and hot in Denver and it’s likely we’ll see our first 90+ degree day of the year on Saturday, which is around 7 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.A few storms are possible on Colorado’s far eastern plains both Saturday and Sunday.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.