Colorado weather blog: Tornado warning expires for Adams County

DENVER — Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible in northeastern Colorado Friday afternoon through the evening hours as a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties near the Wyoming and Nebraska borders.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder issued the severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma Counties.

A tornado warning was also in effect for Adams County, which expired at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 13

4:59 p.m. | Adams County tornado | This photo of the landspout tornado near Lochbuie was taken by Taya Gwizd near Brighton.

Taya Gwizd / Brighton

4:57 p.m. | Tornado photo | Denver7 viewer Sandra Sedillo shared this photo of the reported landspout tornado near Lochbuie

The tornado warning for Adams County expired at 4:30 p.m.

Sandra Sedillo

4:47 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | North Central Lincoln, NE Arapahoe, and SW Washington Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.

The NWS said half-dollar-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph were possible in a storm 22 miles north of Limon.

4:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | North Central Adams, SW Morgan and South Central Weld Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m.

The NWS said ping pong-sized hail is possible along with 60 mph wind gusts in a storm 28. miles southwest of Fort Morgan. The storm is moving northeast at 15 mph.

NWS Boulder

4:02 p.m. | Tornado warning | Adams County is under a tornado warning until 4:30 p.m. for radar-indicated rotation near Lochbuie or 21 miles northeast of Denver, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is moving northeast at 15 mph.

Denver7

3:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch issued | Counties in far northeastern Colorado are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for large, damaging hail and high wind gusts.

Here are the counties in the watch:



Logan

Morgan

Phillips

Sedgwick

Washington

Weld

Yuma Counties NWS Boulder

