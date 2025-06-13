Hot and dry across the Denver metro area this Father's Day weekend

It's going to be another gorgeous start to the day. We'll see lots of sunshine early on Friday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the morning commute.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid 80s by lunch and upper 80s by early afternoon. A few more storms and showers will develop Friday and could turn severe, especially east of Interstate 25. The biggest threat with Friday's storms will be gusty winds and some larger hail.

It'll be a mostly sunny, dry and hot start to Father's Day weekend. Denver could see its first 90+ degree day of the year Saturday. It will be about 7 to 10 degrees above normal through the weekend. Record highs this time of year are closer to 100 degrees.

A few storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday, but it will be on the far Eastern Plains. We'll see much drier weather along the I-25 corridor both Saturday and Sunday.

The above-average temperatures continue into early next week. Stay cool, Colorado!

