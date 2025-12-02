Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver weather: Snow returns late Tuesday, slippery Wednesday morning ahead

Clear and chilly Monday night. Slightly warmer Tuesday. Snow arrives late Tuesday night, bringing a slick, snowy Wednesday morning commute.
DENVER — Sunshine made its way back to Colorado today, but don’t let it fool you, it has been a chilly day our area with temperatures below normal.

Monday night will be mostly clear and calm with lows dipping into the teens.

Heading into Tuesday, temperatures will be a little warmer, but nothing dramatic.

Expect afternoon highs on Tuesday in the 40s with plenty of clear skies.

The bigger story arrives late Tuesday night.

Confidence is growing that snow will reach the I-25 Corridor and adjacent plains late Tuesday night heading into Wednesday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight Tuesday night to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Expect 2–7 inches of snow, with the heaviest amounts in the southern foothills and Palmer Divide.

Several inches of snow could impact Denver's Wednesday commute: What to expect

The Denver metro area is included.

Travel may be very difficult, especially during the Wednesday morning and evening commutes due to slick roads.

