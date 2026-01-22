State cold weather shelters brace for Arctic blast this weekend sending some Coloradans looking for warmth

DENVER — The state's cold weather shelters are bracing for this weekend's Arctic blast, sending some Coloradans looking for warmth.

While these spaces are most often thought of as a refuge for the unhoused, there are some Coloradans whose housing is not sufficiently insulated or heated. They too benefit from cold weather shelters.

The City and County of Denver opened its cold weather shelters on Friday, January 16. They will remain open as long as the cold weather continues, according to Denver.

Men can go to the Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center at 2222 Lawrenece Street.

Women can go to the Samaritan House at 2301 Lawrence Street.

Anyone between 12 and 24 years old can go to Urban Peak at 1630 S. Acoma Street.

Families are welcome at the Inn at the Highland, located at 2601 Zuni Street.

24/7 shelters are available at:



2601 W. 7th Ave.

375 S. Zuni Street

4411 Peoria Street

The City of Thornton opened its cold weather center Thursday at the McAllister Building, located at 750 W. 96h Ave. It's open at 4:30 p.m. Thursday through 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 24.

Resources for Colorado families to save money on heating costs as temps drop

Friday is expected to see high temperatures in the teens and there's a chance of light snow up to two inches. The cold snap lasts through Saturday morning before tapering off ahead of the Broncos game in Denver on Sunday.