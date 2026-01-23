Denver opens emergency winter shelter at former DoubleTree hotel, despite objections from some in city council

DENVER — The City of Denver will open an emergency winter shelter at a former DoubleTree hotel despite objections from some in city council, as sub-zero temperatures settle in across the metro over the next couple of days.

Denver City Council last month voted not to operate The Aspen Shelter, located at 4040 Quebec St., as a cold-weather shelter citing concerns that Denver Mayor Mike Johnston had launched too many shelters for the unhoused in northeast Denver, according to reporting by Kyle Harris over at Denverite.

But a blast of arctic air will bring wind chills as low as 20 degrees or more below zero over the next several days. In Denver proper, Friday’s high temp will struggle to reach 20 degrees and will remain freezing until at least Monday.

The city already operates four 24/7 cold weather shelters for the unhoused when temperatures drop to 25 degrees or below, or when more than 2 inches of snow are expected in the forecast. The site of the former DoubleTree hotel is not one of them.

Speaking to Denverite, Council member Shontel Lewis said Mayor Mike Johnston committed to not use the shelter on Quebec as a cold-weather shelter and criticized his failure to deliver on his promise to spread those shelters across the city.

Advocates, however, told Denverite the council’s refusal to open the shelter is putting lives at risk. They argued the 289-unit’s ballrooms could help keep people safe from the bitter cold temperatures.

“Cold weather poses serious danger to individuals outside or without adequate heat, and the city encourages everyone in such situations to come inside,” a city spokesperson said in a news release Friday, in announcing the Quebec location had opened as a cold-weather shelter.

The Aspen, along with additional shelter at 4849 Bannock St., was set to open for people needing a place to stay for the night at 1 p.m. Friday.

