Several tornadoes touch down Friday in NE Colorado, Severe weather possible Saturday in Denver

DENVER – Some pretty incredible tornado photos circulated across #cowx on social media as multiple severe weather alerts went out for Colorado’s northeastern counties on Friday afternoon and evening.

A tornado near Akron was captured by multiple photographers just before 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple tornado warnings and alerts for large, damaging hail including the ominous alert on a cell near Stoneham and Williard in Weld County which said: “a destructive storm" would "contain baseball-sized hail."

The NWS’ storm report showed at 5:50 p..m., 3.10” hail or apple-sized stones were spotted 9 miles ESE of Prewitt Reservoir where a tornado warning was also issued Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement at 5:29 p.m. confirmed a tornado near Prewitt Reservoir "or 16 miles northwest of Akron, moving southeast at 25 mph," said NWS forecasters.

A tornado warning was also issued for Washington County and the NWS said golf ball-sized hail was possible.

'Cone tornado on the ground'

During the 6 p.m. hour is when photographers caught sight of the tornado near Akron.

Dr. Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) Tornado near Akron, Colorado on May 23, 2025

Dr. Daniel Swain or @Weather_West on X shared a photo and this post:

“Cone tornado on the ground, with multiple additional gustnado/landspout spin-ups nearby. 6 mi NW of Akron around 545pm. #COwx”

Landon Moeller or @Landon_wx on X took his incredible shot at 5:53 p.m.

'More to come'

The severe storms kept Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant busy in the weather center and she said there’s more to come.

“Unfortunately the weekend is setting up to be very similar,” said Grant. “Potentially even here in Denver, too, so not ideal – especially if you’re going to be out at the pool or maybe have other outdoor plans.”

You can download the Denver7 mobile app to take the radar with you in case storms fire up near you this Memorial Day weekend.

“Severe weather is enroute to Colorado both Saturday and Sunday,” added Grant. By mid-afternoon (Saturday) in Denver, by around 3 p.m., we should see a chance of showers and storms begin to fire up.

“A couple of them could potentially turn severe,” said Grant

The Denver metro will be under a “marginal” or lowest threat of a severe storm, but it is a possibility they could fire much like what happened on Friday over northeastern Colorado.

Denver7 Severe weather threat Saturday across the U.S. as a busy holiday travel season unfolds.

Saturday will be the warmest day over the next several in Denver with a high of 73 degrees expected before dropping down to the mid-60s with showers on Sunday.Memorial Day in Denver starts out dry and cooler before afternoon storms roll in and the high reaches 65 degrees.

As for Friday’s tornadoes, most of the touchdowns were reported in Logan and Washington Counties.

“We’ll see when the National Weather Service heads out there to see if there was any damage, nothing major reported as of yet,” said Grant. “The hail was also incredible impressive,”

That’s when we’ll find out the strength of Friday’s tornadoes.

Friday's severe weather threat comes afterfour tornadoes touched down east of Denver on Colorado's plains.

