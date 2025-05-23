DENVER — The last day of school for some metro area kids will be a warm one! We're seeing plenty of sunshine across the plains Friday morning and temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 70s by lunch, with low to mid 80s by 3 p.m.

The Interstate 25 corridor will stay dry, but it'll be a different story across the northeastern plains. That extra heat, combined with increasing humidity over the far northeast corner of the state, could spark a couple of severe storms, especially near Sterling, Akron and Julesburg. Those areas could see some larger hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, the weather starts to shift. We'll see a better chance of strong to severe afternoon/evening storms on Saturday in the Denver metro and plains, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

So far, the Front Range is under a "marginal risk" of severe weather on Saturday. Keep your eyes to the sky as large hail and strong winds are possible with these storms.

Sunday continues the trend toward cooler and wetter. With a stronger storm system moving through, we’ll see widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will likely stay below normal, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

It'll be a nice start to Memorial Day and for the BOLDERBoulder, as temperatures start off in the upper 40s to low 50s and then climb into the low 60s by the end of the race. We'll see partly sunny skies in the morning and then a chance of storms and showers by the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 60s in the Denver metro.

A warm and dry end to the week for Denver

