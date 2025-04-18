Multi-vehicle crash on EB I-70 east of Eisenhower Tunnel: Live Colorado weather updates

DENVER — Light to moderate snow is expected to continue off and on through Friday, especially in the foothills and mountains, where travel could stay tricky. By late Friday afternoon and into the evening, temperatures will dip again, and any new snow that falls will start sticking more to the roads — especially in shaded or less-traveled spots.

The snow keeps going into early Saturday, mostly in the mountains and foothills. Up there, a few more inches could pile up, and it’ll stay chilly through most of the day. For the rest of us on the plains, Saturday will still feel cold, but snow should start to taper off and dry air will begin moving in.

You can check the current winter weather alerts at this link.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest storm updates, closures, and sharing news from local agencies. Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Friday, April 18

11:46 a.m. | Rockies game postponed | The Colorado Rockies' game against the Washington Nationals, originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Friday, is postponed due to the weather. The franchise announced the game is rescheduled for Sunday, April 20 at 6:10 p.m.

11:39 a.m. | Power outages | Denver7 received the following statement from Xcel Energy in regards to the power outages, impacting tens of thousands of people earlier this morning.

"Nearly 56K customers experienced a power outage this morning due to construction at one of our substations in North Denver. The construction work tripped the substation and the customers it serves. Xcel Energy crews restored about 28K customers in eight minutes by 9:54 a.m., and restored the remaining 28K customers in 67 minutes by 10:53 a.m." Tyler Bryant, Xcel Energy

11:20 a.m. | Flight delays and cancellations | The number of delays in and out of DIA continues to rise to 764, according to Flight Aware.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sent out an advisory that flights to and from Denver were on average, set back 107 minutes for the snow and ice — over an hour and a half. The maximum delay is 164 minutes, which is more than two hours. Aircraft leaving DIA are getting sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice, according to the FAA.

The ground delay is expected to last through 10:59 p.m. Friday, the FAA said.

11:18 a.m. | RTD delays | The E and H lines are experience up to 20-minute delays due to icy conditions, RTD said.

10:57 a.m. | Road closures | A multi-vehicle crash closed eastbound Interstate 70, just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said. Law enforcement does not yet know if anyone was injured.

10:45 a.m. | Power outages | Traffic lights in Thornton are impacted by the power outages across the Denver metro area, according to the city's police department.

"If you're out driving today, please approach any intersection with a dark or non-working signal as a four-way stop. That means every vehicle should come to a complete stop and take turns proceeding with caution," Thornton PD reminded drivers.

10:37 a.m. | Power outages | Northglenn City Hall and the recreation center are currently closed due to the power outages across the Denver metro area.

10:05 a.m. | Power outages | Xcel Energy's map changed quickly, cutting that number in half to 22,227 customers without power. Xcel's estimated time of restoration is as late as 2 p.m. for Westminster and Arvada.

10:01 a.m. | Power outages | More than 47,000 people are without power across the Denver metro area, according to the Xcel Energy outage map.

The largest issue area is up in Thornton around E. 144th Ave. and Washington Street.

10:11 a.m. | Flight delays and cancellations | There are 658 flights delayed in and out of Denver International Airport Friday morning. 11 flights are canceled, according to FlightAware.

DIA currently has the most amount of flights in the country delayed and canceled, both arriving and departing, per FlightAware, Southwest Airlines has the most amount of delays and cancellations of DIA service providers.

9:04 a.m. | Road closures | Westbound Interstate 70 reopened from Denver to Silverthorne.

7:08 a.m. | Road closures | Eastbound Interstate 70 is now open past Silverthorne to the tunnel. Westbound is still closed for now, Luber said.

6:41 a.m. | Road conditions | Our news vehicle's dashcam captured this car spinning out on westbound U.S. 36 near Foothills Parkway in Boulder. Roads could be slushy and slippery in spots with today's heavy spring snow. No crash or injury was reported from this incident.

Oh my...Watch this as a driver on WB Hwy 36 right before Foothills Parkway spins out right in front of our photographer driving into Boulder. Looks like no injuries and the driver was able to get going again without a problem. Even without snow cover this video shows how you can… pic.twitter.com/iCu9ZyzGkb — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) April 18, 2025

6:29 a.m. | Road closures | The semitruck that was blocking westbound Interstate 70 at Hidden Valley before Idaho Springs is now clear, according to Luber.

6:05 a.m. | Road closures | Westbound Interstate 70, just before Idaho Springs at Hidden Valley, is blocked by a jackknifed semitruck. All lanes in a construction zone are affected, Luber observed.

5:26 a.m. | Road closures | Eastbound Interstate 70 shut down temporarily at Silverthorne due to the snow at the tunnel, Luber said.

5:12 a.m. | Road closures | Westbound Interstate 70 closed at Georgetown due to the conditions up to the tunnel, according to Luber.

5:05 a.m. | Road closures | There is enough snow on Loveland Pass to have it closed. HazMat trucks will use I-70 at the IKE tunnel at the top of each hour, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.

3:53 a.m. | Friday forecast | A band of snow moved in overnight and has been dropping steady flakes across parts of the I- 25 corridor — especially from Denver up to Fort Collins. Not everyone is seeing heavy snow, but where that band sets up, roads could be slick and visibility might be reduced.

From 70s Thursday to 30s and snowfall Friday, winter returns

