From 70s yesterday to 30s today with snowfall- winter returns!

DENVER- Happy Friday! If you’re just stepping out this morning, you might notice it feels more like winter than mid-April. A band of snow moved in overnight and has been dropping steady flakes across parts of the I-25 corridor — especially from Denver up to Fort Collins. Not everyone is seeing heavy snow, but where that band sets up, roads could be slick and visibility might be reduced. The timing’s not great either, since it’s lining up with the morning commute. If you’re heading out early, give yourself some extra time and take it slow.

As we move through the day, snow will lighten up a bit but won’t go away completely. Light to moderate snow is expected to continue on and off, especially in the foothills and mountains, where travel could stay tricky. Down here in the city and on the plains, most of the snow will melt on roads during the day, especially if the sun peeks out here and there. But colder surfaces like grass, rooftops, and cars will likely keep collecting snow through the afternoon.

By late Friday afternoon and into the evening, temperatures will dip again, and any new snow that falls could start sticking more to the roads — especially in shaded or less-traveled spots. So while we’re not expecting anything major in terms of accumulation for most urban areas, it’s still worth keeping an eye on if you’re out driving Friday night.

The snow keeps going into early Saturday, mostly in the mountains and foothills. Up there, a few more inches could pile up, and it’ll stay chilly through most of the day. For the rest of us on the plains, Saturday will still feel cold, but snow should start to taper off and dry air will begin moving in. Expect a slow but steady improvement through the day.

Looking ahead to Sunday and beyond — finally, a warm-up! Skies will start to clear, and sunshine returns with temperatures climbing back into the 50s and 60s. Early next week is looking even better with highs possibly reaching the low 70s. So hang in there — this wintry stretch won’t last much longer.

